The New Orleans Saints have made a move at the kicker position.

According to a report from Nick Underhill, the Saints released one of their kickers on Sunday afternoon.

New Orleans has parted ways with kicker John Parker Romo.

The 24-year-old kicker will be looking for a new NFL team.

The Saints are coming off a preseason loss to the Packers on Friday night.

New Orleans fell to Green Bay, 20-10.