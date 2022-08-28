Saints Reportedly Cut Running Back On Sunday

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet sits on the turf before the start of the Saints and Baltimore Ravens preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 13, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Saints continue to cut their roster down ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

NFL teams have until Tuesday to get their rosters down to 53 players before the regular season.

Sunday afternoon, the Saints reportedly cut a rookie running back to trim their roster.

"Saints rookie running back Abram Smith, cut per a league source, and hard-nosed runner now has opportunity to land with another team with him being cut before the big wave of cuts Tuesday," Aaron Wilson reports.

Smith was impressive this preseason, so perhaps he'll land with another team before Week 1.

The 2022 regular season begins next Thursday night.