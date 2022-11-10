Saints Reportedly Made Significant Roster Decision

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints could soon receive a major boost to their offense.

According to Nick Underhill of New Orleans Football, the Saints designated left tackle Trevor Penning to return from the injured reserve. That gives the rookie 21 days to practice with the team before they must activate him.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, via NOF, Penning said he spent four weeks on a scooter and four in a walking boot after undergoing surgery to place a metal plate in his foot.

"Wasn’t able to really wear a left shoe, I guess, but other than that it’s been good," Penning said.

This year's No. 19 pick has yet to make his NFL debut. Penning tore a ligament in his foot during the Saints' final preseason game on Aug. 26.

New Orleans expected Penning to help an offensive line that relinquished four sacks in Monday night's 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. At 3-6, the Saints are in jeopardy of submitting their first losing season since 2016.

The designation means Penning should play soon, but he likely won't be ready for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.