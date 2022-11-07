Saints Sign Ex-1st Round Wide Receiver For Monday Night

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints face uncertainty at wide receiver entering Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Jarvis Landry, who hasn't played since Week 4, is questionable to return from an ankle injury. But the Saints know they're not welcoming back Michael Thomas, who went on the injured reserve with a foot injury that may end his season.

They'll once again turn to a former first-round pick to provide some depth. New Orleans signed wide receiver Kevin White from the practice squad on Monday afternoon ahead of its Week 9 matchup.

The Saints also placed linebacker Chase Hansen on the IR and activated cornerback P.J. Williams. With an MCL sprain sidelining Mark Ingram, they elevated veteran running back Jordan Howard from the practice squad.

White has played the last three games for New Orleans. While he received just two targets, the 2015 No. 7 pick turned one look into a 64-yard reception during Week 7's loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

After playing just nine snaps for the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, White had one catch in six games with the Saints last season. The 30-year-old is still seeking his first career NFL touchdown.

The Saints and Ravens kick off their Monday Night Football clash at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.