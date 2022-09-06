Saints Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback On Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints added quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad Tuesday.

New Orleans announced the signing, which corresponds with promoting linebacker Chase Hansen from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Jacksonville Jaguars made Luton a sixth-round pick in 2020 after he registered 28 passing touchdowns to just three interceptions during his final season at Oregon State.

In three starts, Luton completed 60 of 110 passes for 624 yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions, four in his last NFL appearance against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He joined the Seattle Seahawks last season, but never saw the field before ending the year on the Miami Dolphins' practice squad.

The Jaguars brought Luton back on a reserve/future contract in February but released him last month. They signed him again two weeks ago, but he didn't make the final 53-player roster.

Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton are the only two quarterbacks on the Saints' active roster, so Luton could eventually join the team as their third option.