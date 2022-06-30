Saints Star Reveals Honest Admission On Quarterback Situation

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fumbles the ball as he is hit by Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints during the 4th quarter of the game at Raymond James Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints went 9-8 last season despite considerable turmoil under center.

With four different quarterbacks, New Orleans still salvaged a winning record by allowing the fourth-fewest points per game. That has Cam Jordan feeling good about his unit entering 2022.

Speaking on SiriusXM NFL Radio (h/t Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper), the Pro Bowl defensive lineman said those experiences have him ready to play for Dennis Allen, who replaces long-time head coach Sean Payton after leading Jordan and Co. as the defensive coordinator.

“We were still able to win at such a high clip that our confidence was boosted through that roof,” Jordan said. “We realized that defense can not only sustain games or win games because of us as well as we can win with a multitude of quarterbacks. That confidence is unreal.”

New Orleans started 5-2 before losing Jameis Winston to a season-ending ACL tear. After dropping four straight games behind Trevor Siemian, the Saints won Taysom Hill's final four starts, including a 9-0 shutout over the Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers.

Their last loss was behind Ian Book, a fourth-round rookie pressed into action on Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins.

Although their defense kept the Saints competitive, they can use more quarterback stability behind a returning Winston. They'll also hope to welcome back star wide receiver Michael Thomas, who sat out the entire 2021 campaign.

Jordan said there's "established trust" in Allen after he steered the defense for seven seasons. They could return to the postseason if Winston fortifies the offense.