Saints Release Statement On Latest Allegations Involving Catholic Archdiocese

Shocking news was released on Friday Morning, as the New Orleans Saints are going to court due to their public relations work with the Archdiocese of New Orleans. Shortly after the story emerged, the team released a statement.

According to the story from the Associated Press, the Saints and the Archdiocese of New Orleans held discussions via email which allegedly shows the team giving advice on “damage control” for the church. This has to do with the fallout from roughly two dozen men suing the church for sexual abuse.

While this is undoubtedly a rough look for the Saints, the team tried to clear the air with a rather strong statement.

“The advice was simple and never wavering. Be direct, open and fully transparent, while making sure that all law enforcement agencies were alerted,” the team said in a statement. “The New Orleans Saints, Greg Bensel and Mrs. Gayle Benson were and remain offended, disappointed and repulsed by the actions of certain past clergy. We remain steadfast in support of the victims who have suffered and pray for their continued healing.”

You can read the full statement from the Saints here:

Statement from the New Orleans Saints: https://t.co/wqA54CR37S — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 24, 2020

The Saints also said they have no interest in hiding information from the public. Fans may want to withhold judgement until the emails are released, if they are.

We’ll continue to monitor this developing situation in New Orleans.