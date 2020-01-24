The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Saints Release Statement On Latest Allegations Involving Catholic Archdiocese

A closeup of a New Orleans Saints helmet on the football field.NEW ORLEANS - DECEMBER 19: A helmet of the New Orleans Saints sits on the ground before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Louisiana Superdome on December 19, 2009 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Shocking news was released on Friday Morning, as the New Orleans Saints are going to court due to their public relations work with the Archdiocese of New Orleans. Shortly after the story emerged, the team released a statement.

According to the story from the Associated Press, the Saints and the Archdiocese of New Orleans held discussions via email which allegedly shows the team giving advice on “damage control” for the church. This has to do with the fallout from roughly two dozen men suing the church for sexual abuse.

While this is undoubtedly a rough look for the Saints, the team tried to clear the air with a rather strong statement.

“The advice was simple and never wavering. Be direct, open and fully transparent, while making sure that all law enforcement agencies were alerted,” the team said in a statement. “The New Orleans Saints, Greg Bensel and Mrs. Gayle Benson were and remain offended, disappointed and repulsed by the actions of certain past clergy. We remain steadfast in support of the victims who have suffered and pray for their continued healing.”

You can read the full statement from the Saints here:

The Saints also said they have no interest in hiding information from the public. Fans may want to withhold judgement until the emails are released, if they are.

We’ll continue to monitor this developing situation in New Orleans.


Reader Interactions

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.