Saints Fall To Vikings With Controversial Uncalled Push-Off On Game-Winning Touchdown

Once again, the New Orleans Saints have lost a heartbreaker in the NFC Playoffs. Today’s game in overtime against the Minnesota Vikings, and it wasn’t without officiating controversy.

The Saints found themselves on the wrong side of a few iffy calls during the game. None wound up being as important as a no-call on what wound up being the game’s final play.

On third-and-goal from the New Orleans four-yard line, Kirk Cousins threw a fade to tight end Kyle Rudolph in the back of the end zone.

The big target used his size to go up and over cornerback P.J. Williams for the score.

On second glance, though, it sure looks like the Vikings got away with a push-off on the play.

Rudolph clearly shoves away the smaller cornerback to get separation and make the catch.

I'm dying. This is so blatantly OPI and it didn't get reviewed😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1PfPdeU69p — Cian (@Cianaf) January 5, 2020

This isn’t nearly as blatant as last year’s debacle against the Saints, but Saints fans have to be exhausted by the constant refereeing issues.

That being said, the Vikings were probably the better team throughout the game. Outside of Taysom Hill’s heroics, the Saints offense was stagnant. Drew Brees had one of the worst games in recent memory, and the team only 97 yards on the ground.

The Vikings also managed to run 20 more plays than New Orleans, which is always telling.

With the win, 26-20 overtime win, the Vikings will travel to the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers in next weekend’s divisional round.

[NFL]