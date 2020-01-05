Video: Troy Aikman Gets Proven Wrong Immediately In Saints-Vikings

The Freezing Cold Takes Twitter account does an incredible job of digging up old takes from sports media figures (and others) when they’re proven very, very wrong. Those takes are often years old, but today The Saints have an all-time great in quarterback Drew Brees. They also have one of the most interesting gadget players in the league, in Taysom Hill.

The former BYU quarterback does it all in the Saints offense. That includes the occasional throw. He was 3-for-6 for 55 yards on the season through the air, and finished with 390 yards and seven touchdowns from scrimmage.

Hill subbed in for Brees at quarterback on a play a bit earlier today, a move that Troy Aikman wasn’t a huge fan of. “I don’t like any play with Drew Brees on the sideline,” the FOX analyst said.

Immediately, Hill got the snap, and connected on a bomb 50 yards down field to Deonte Harris.

One play later, Alvin Kamara ran it in from four yards out to put the Saints up 10-6.

“I don’t like any play with Drew Brees on the sideline.” #MINvsNO pic.twitter.com/DJZsgF5Vyl — Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed) January 5, 2020

Aikman isn’t necessarily wrong here. Brees is an all-time great. However, the Saints have really struggled to do anything against this very good Vikings defense outside of that brief moment with Hill in at quarterback.

Hill has more yardage than Brees so far today. The future Hall of Famer is 7-for-11 for 43 yards and a rare interception.

Everyone obviously expects Brees to step things up in the second half, but it certainly looks like an all hands on deck situation for the Saints today, with the Vikings defense looking dominant. If that means more Taysom Hill, so be it.

Minnesota leads 13-10 late in the second quarter.

