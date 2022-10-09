Breaking: Lions Player Taken Off Field In Ambulance

Detroit Lions defensive back Saivion Smith had to be taken off the field in an ambulance on Sunday afternoon.

Smith, a 24-year-old defensive back for the Lions, appeared to collapse on the field during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

It's unclear what exactly happened.

"Saivion Smith had to be taken off the field in an ambulance in Foxboro. It’s not really clear what happened on the replay. Didn’t appear to be a head injury but it’s hard to say," Charles Robinson reports.

Smith's parents were reportedly joined in the ambulance on Sunday afternoon.

It's a scary situation in New England.

Our thoughts are with Smith and his friends and family members right now.

Hopefully the injury isn't as serious as it looked on the field.