Look: Salary Revealed For NFLPA Director DeMaurice Smith

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 30: DeMaurice Smith, Executive Director of the National Football League Players Association, speaks during an NFLPA press conference prior to Super Bowl XLVIII on January 30, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/Getty Images)

DeMaurice Smith has been the executive director of the NFL Players Association since 2009. According to a report from the Sports Business Journal, his salary for the fiscal year ending on Feb. 28, 2022 showed a serious drop-off.

Smith's salary fell from $4.462 million to $2.72 million. This is back in the range it used to be for Smith.

The reason Smith's figure for the fiscal year ending in Feb. 28, 2021 was so high was because of a deferred payment lump sum from a "deferred guarantor trust."

The second highest-paid employee for the NFLPA is managing director Ira Fishman. He made $908,007 for the latest fiscal year.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, meanwhile, reportedly makes over $60 million per year.

Smith's future as the executive director of the NFLPA is a bit unknown at this time.

The current belief is that Smith is entering his last term.