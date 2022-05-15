Sam Darnold No. 1 Quarterback For Now: NFL World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 15: Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers warms up before the preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 15, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers have Sam Darnold as their No. 1 quarterback - for now, anyway.

Darnold, who had an up-and-down season in Carolina in 2021, is the current favorite for the starting job heading into the 2022 regular season.

However, the Panthers are not just handing him the job.

“Sam is the number one guy right now,” GM Scott Fitterer told Pro Football Talk. “He has every opportunity to take it and run with it. We hope he does well. We’ve seen improvement already under [offensive coordinator] Ben McAdoo. He’s working hard, he’s throwing the ball well. He’s just got to take it and run with it. He’s got to own the position. The one thing we’re looking to do is stabilize the position. It’s been up and down, up and down. We’re bringing in Matt Corral. P.J. Walker‘s already here. We’ll see how it goes. He’s in the lead right now, but until someone really owns that position, gives us an opportunity to win, it will always be up for grabs.”

Darnold, a former top NFL Draft pick, did not look very good in 2021. Perhaps he'll make a jump in 2022.

Fans aren't convinced, though.

"There is about a 4% chance he’s take a single snap for the Panthers this year—they don’t want him playing," one fan tweeted.

"Jimmy G would be an upgrade," another fan added.

Who do you see playing quarterback for Carolina in 2022?