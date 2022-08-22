Sam Darnold Reacts To Losing Panthers Quarterback Competition

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the game against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers officially named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback to open the season.

Mayfield, acquired from the Cleveland Browns in July, won the job over fellow 2018 first-round pick Sam Darnold. During Monday's press conference (h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk), Darnold gave a diplomatic response to ceding the QB1 role.

“We were fighting for the starting job," Darnold said. "Every day was our game day out there during camp, especially as we got into these last couple weeks . . . Obviously, it didn’t go my way. Coach named Baker the starter. My mindset is, it is what it is. For me, right now, I’m gonna do everything I can to support Baker and get him ready to play a game.”



Darnold admitted that it "sucks" losing the competition, but he's not fretting about how this decision will affect his career.

"I'm not worried about what this means for the future," Darnold said. "To be honest, I'm really focused on Buffalo and doing everything I can to play well this next preseason game."

Since the New York Jets made him the No. 3 overall selection, Darnold has posted a 59.8 percent completion rate and 76.9 quarterback rating in 50 career games. At this time last year, he was embarking on a fresh start in Carolina similar to the one Mayfield will now receive.

Darnold will make $18.9 million on the fifth-year option this season, but his outlook is a question mark beyond 2022. Meanwhile, Mayfield will face off against his former team in Week 1.