Why Sam Ponder Is Off ‘Sunday Countdown’ This Morning

ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown crew onstage.BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: (L-R) Senior Coordniating Producer for ESPN's NFL studio shows Seth Markman, Sunday NFL Countdown Host Sam Ponder and Former NFL coach & ESPN analyst Rex Ryan of 'ESPN's Sunday's NFL Countdown' speak onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown is currently being televised, but regular host Sam Ponder is not taking part in this week’s broadcast.

According to New York Post sports media reporter Andrew Marchand, Ponder’s absence is related to Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury testing positive for COVID-19. Kingsbury is out for today’s game, and since Ponder interviewed him two days ago, she is being held off Countdown.

Laura Rutledge is filling in for Ponder alongside Randy Moss, Tedy Bruschi and Rex Ryan.

This has been a busy week for Rutledge, a core member of ESPN’s college football coverage. She hosted SEC Nation on Saturday and is now jumping over to NFL Countdown today.

As for Ponder, we don’t anticipate this being a long absence for her, especially if she doesn’t wind up actually testing positive for COVID-19.

Hopefully she’s back in her usual seat next Sunday.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.