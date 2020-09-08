Sam Ponder Reacts To Sunday NFL Countdown’s New Location

Sam Ponder couldn’t more excited about Sunday NFL Countdown‘s new location in New York’s Seaport District which overlooks the Brooklyn Bridge.

The 34-year-old Ponder has been the host of Sunday NFL Countdown since 2017, replacing the legendary Chris Berman. Ponder’s excelled in the role, even while making the transition from her previous role with College GameDay.

Ponder will return to her same role this year for the NFL’s 2020 season. But Sunday NFL Countdown will be moving to a new location.

ESPN announced on Tuesday Sunday NFL Countdown and Monday Night Countdown will now take place from a new rooftop studio in New York’s Seaport District. The studio will overlook the Brooklyn Bridge. Ponder couldn’t be more excited about the new studio. Take a look at what she had to say in the tweet below.

First time working in the city I live in since my Longhorn Network days. 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 https://t.co/3L6Hjw9Qee — Sam Ponder (@sam_ponder) September 8, 2020

Traditionally, Monday Night Countdown would visit the home team’s location ahead of Monday Night Football. But understandably because of the pandemic, the show will be sticking at one main location this season.

ESPN‘s full details regarding the latest studio changes can be found below.

ESPN’s premiere NFL pregame shows, Sunday NFL Countdown (10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET) and Monday Night Countdown (6-8 p.m.), will originate from a new rooftop studio within the network’s New York Seaport District studios for the 2020 season, as both programs adjust locations in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. With views of the Brooklyn Bridge, Brooklyn Heights and the East River as the backdrop, ESPN’s newest studio location is climate-controlled, allowing for programming to originate from this location throughout the football season. In addition to the network’s flagship NFL pregame shows, the NBA Countdown pregame show will emanate from the new studio space for the Eastern Conference Finals on ESPN and NBA Finals on ABC.

We’re certainly looking forward to ESPN’s latest changes. It appears Sam Ponder is thrilled as well.