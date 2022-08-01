Sam Ponder Ready For The Season: NFL World Reacts

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 02: Samantha Ponder speaks at Inside the Game Q&A presented by IFA on February 2, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage)

Sam Ponder is ready to get back to work.

The NFL regular season is a little more than a month away. Teams have reported to training camp and the preseason will begin next week. Before you know it, the regular season will be here.

Ponder, ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown host, is ready to get back to work after a long summer.

"Anyway, tomorrow is August 1st and in my world that means summers over and back to work. Football is back!! Let the Countdown to (Sunday NFL) Countdown begin! See y’all soon," she wrote.

Football season has arrived.

Week 1 can't come soon enough.