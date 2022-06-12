Saquon Barkley Hope Is Growing: NFL World Reacts

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 12: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants takes the field prior to their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 12, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

It's been a tough couple of seasons for Saquon Barkley, but New York Giants fans are optimistic about their running back heading into the 2022 season.

The Giants are reportedly planning to move Barkley all over the field this fall.

You can expect Barkley to be very active both in the running game and the passing game.

Giants fans are encouraged.

"If they can get him in space he will produce. Just not the between the tackles runner many thought," one fan tweeted.

"This is going to be a disaster lol. Saquon will be out there freelancing pass routes now. RB29," one fan added.

Barkley is excited about the possibilities.

"I haven't really moved (around) like this since college," Barkley admitted.

Will we get a bounceback year from Barkley in 2022?

The Giants are set to open the 2022 season on Sunday, Sept. 11 against Tennessee.