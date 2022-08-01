Saquon Barkley Looking Good At Practice: NFL World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 03: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on October 03, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Saquon Barkley could be primed for a bounce-back year with help from an improved supporting cast.

The New York Giants shared footage of the running back scoring a touchdown during a training-camp practice.

After the former No. 2 pick played just two games in 2020 and averaged 3.7 yards per carry last season, it's reassuring to see the 25-year-old looking healthy with a bounce to his step.

However, most viewers had another takeaway from this clip.

Big Blue's offensive line struggled mightily to create running lanes for Barkley last year. That may change with rookie offensive tackle Evan Neal leading the way.

Onlookers were impressed with the No. 7 pick's powerful blocking on this play.

The Giants further revamped their offensive line by signing guard Mark Glowinski and center Jon Feliciano. They also drafted guard Joshua Ezeudu in the third round, so 2020 No. 4 pick Andrew Thomas could be their only returning starter.

Meanwhile, Barkley will also have a new scheme under first-year head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. The 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year frequently lined up as a receiver during offseason OTAs.

Better blocking and playmaking could help a healthy Barkley rediscover his mojo this season.