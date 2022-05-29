Saquon Barkley Open To Baker Mayfield: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 05: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield remains a member of the Cleveland Browns, but for how much longer will that be the case?

Two teams have been mentioned the most for Mayfield, in the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers. However, could the New York Giants come into play?

Daniel Jones has yet to solidify himself as a longterm option in New York. Perhaps the Giants could bring Mayfield in as a backup and turn to him if Jones struggles.

Saquon Barkley is reportedly open to it.

Some Giants fans are open to it.

"He can play. Was dropping dimes before the shoulder injury," one fan tweeted.

"Mayfield is a definite upgrade - but Steve Smith would have a fit," another fan added.

"Anything’s better than Daniel," one fan added.

It would probably take a trade, though. The Browns are reportedly not interested in cutting him.

Where do you see Baker Mayfield playing in 2022?