On Thursday night, several star football players took to their respective social media pages to share a message for the NFL.

The video showed NFL stars like Saquon Barkley and Patrick Mahomes delivering a message to the league. The players each recited a script that delivered a powerful statement to the league.

In the video the players ask, “What if I was George Floyd?” before they each taking turns saying “I am…” followed by a list names of those who were the victims of police brutality in recent years.

Michael Thomas, Tyrann Mathieu, DeAndre Hopkins, Jarvis Landry, Patrick Peterson, Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham Jr, Ezekiel Elliott and others made their voices heard. They revealed the message they want to hear from the NFL, rather than the one the league gave earlier this week.

“We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people, the players said. “We, the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting…the National Football League, believe that Black Lives Matter.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement on behalf of the league this weekend. Immediately, players and analysts called out the NFL for its statement and lack of understanding.

The statement failed to mention one major aspect – Colin Kaepernick. It’s clear Barkley, Mahomes and other stars weren’t satisfied with the league’s statement.

The NFL has not responded to the video.