Saquon Barkley Was Limited At Practice On Wednesday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 05: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

A healthy Saquon Barkley has proven the major difference for the New York Giants this season.

Following two injury-derailed seasons, the star running back has rebounded to register 676 yards through five games. His resurgence has fueled Big Blue's unexpected 4-1 start.

Giants fans will thus hold their breath any time the 25-year-old appears on the injury report. According to ESPN's Jordan Ranaan, Barkley was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder issue.

However, the team didn't convey significant concern over Barkley's status.

Barkley briefly left Sunday's upset win over the Green Bay Packers before returning to finish with 106 yards and a touchdown in London. The former No. 2 pick is averaging 5.5 yards per carry while securing 18 of 23 targets.

Despite New York's early success, only the Chicago Bears have accumulated fewer passing yards. The offense has revolved around Barkley, so the Giants must hope he's ready to take on the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.