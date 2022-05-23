Seahawks Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Wide Receiver

CARSON, CA - AUGUST 24: Seattle Seahawks helmets on the sideline before a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park on August 24, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly adding some depth to their wide receivers unit.

According to a report on Sunday night, the Seahawks are signing veteran wide receiver Marquise Goodwin.

Goodwin, a speedy wide receiver and special teams returner, spent last season in Chicago.

Mike Dugar first reported the news.

"The Seahawks will fill their open roster spot with WR Marquise Goodwin, I'm told. Goodwin, 31, would add speed to the room. Vertical threat at a time when Pete wants to launch it deep with whoever plays QB. Goodwin had 20 catches for 313 yards and 1 TD with the Bears last season," he reports.

The Seahawks are going with either Geno Smith or Drew Lock at the quarterback position following the Russell Wilson trade.

A Baker Mayfield trade remains possible, too...