Seahawks Are Reportedly Working Out Former Alabama Star

CARSON, CA - AUGUST 24: Seattle Seahawks helmets on the sideline before a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park on August 24, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly giving Reuben Foster a path toward an NFL return.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Foster will work out with the Seahawks on Sunday. The linebacker hasn't played in an NFL game since 2018.

Foster finished third in the 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year voting after accruing 72 tackles in just 10 games for the San Francisco 49ers. However, his career has since been derailed by injuries and legal troubles.

The 49ers released Foster in November 2018 after he was arrested and charged for domestic violence. He faced another felony domestic violence charge earlier that year when accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend. Both charges were dropped.

Washington later signed him, but Foster tore his ACL during a 2019 offseason workout. The injury kept him out of action through 2020, and he didn't find a new team last year

Foster joined the NFL as the No. 31 pick after four standout seasons at Alabama. He tallied 115 tackles and five sacks as a senior.

Seattle has a major void at linebacker after losing franchise stalwart Bobby Wagner to the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks are likely embarking on a rebuilding season after also trading long-time quarterback Russell Wilson.