Seahawks Fan Jersey Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 25: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson will return home to start his Denver Broncos career.

Following a decade with the Seattle Seahawks, the quarterback will make his Broncos debut at Lumen Field. Given his legendary tenure with the team, one would expect nothing but an overwhelmingly warm welcome for Wilson.

However, some supporters are never satisfied. One Seahawks fan was spotted outside the stadium with a Wilson jersey that taped over his name and instead wrote "Traitor."

Practically nobody on Twitter agreed with this assessment. Many people argued that this person was angry at the wrong person while wondering how a fan could harbor ill feelings toward a franchise icon.

Wilson has the most passing yards, touchdowns, and quarterback wins in Seahawks history. He led them to their only Super Bowl title.

The former third-round pick never publicly demanded a trade. In fact, the Seahawks reportedly tried to deal Wilson on multiple occasions before sending him to the Broncos this offseason.

Yet he never bad-mouthed the organization on his way out. There's no rational reason anybody could consider him a traitor.

Let's hope that fan is an unfortunate outlier in a crowd otherwise waiting to cheer Wilson, at least until the Monday Night Football game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET.