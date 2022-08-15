Seahawks Reportedly Make Surprising Cut Before Tuesday's Deadline

SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 19: A general view in the first quarter between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers during the 2014 NFC Championship at CenturyLink Field on January 19, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks are already on the verge of making a noteworthy roster cut early this preseason.

NFL teams must reduce their rosters from 90 to 85 players by Tuesday afternoon. While teams will mostly cut longshots to make the roster, Seattle is reportedly getting rid of a steady fixture.

According to ESPN's Brady Henderson, the Seahawks are planning to release safety Ugo Amadi.

Amadi has played 47 games in three seasons with the Seahawks since getting drafted in 2019. The former fourth-round selection played all 17 games last season and made a career-high seven starts.

Along with compiling 54 tackles for the second straight season, Amadi tallied an interception, forced fumble, and three quarterback hurries.

Tyler Jones of Chat Sports noted that Amdi posted the second-highest Pro Football Focus grade of all Seahawks defenders in their preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Days ago, the Oregon alum called it "a blessing to be with the same team for four years" to Brenna Greene of KOIN News.

Henderson speculated that finances are playing a role in Amadi's expected release. The 25-year-old is slated to make $2.5 million in the final year of his rookie deal after unlocking a proven performance bonus.