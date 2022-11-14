Seahawks Player's Comment On German Field Is Going Viral

Players vie for the football during an American Football NFL match between the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, on November 13, 2022. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images) CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

The National Football League enjoys playing games overseas, as it continues to broaden the fan base for the sport.

But the league probably needs to figure out how to get better playing surfaces for these international games.

Tampa Bay and Seattle played in Germany on Sunday. The field at Allianz Arena was questionable, at best.

On Monday, a Seahawks star roasted the playing conditions in Germany.

"The NFL made us fly 10 hours to play on a terrible ass field like that shits Krazy," Bruce Irvin tweeted.

Many in the NFL world pointed out the rough field conditions in Germany on Sunday.

However, the game was still a success, with tens of thousands of fans pouring into the stadium to watch the Bucs defeat the Seahawks.

Just get a better playing surface next time...