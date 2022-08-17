Seahawks Rookie RB Kenneth Walker III Dealing With Tough Injury

MINNEAPOLIS - NOVEMBER 22: Seattle Seahawks helmets sit on the bench against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome on November 22, 2009 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III is expected to be a big contributor this upcoming season. However, he's going to need to get healthy first.

Head coach Pete Carroll announced this Tuesday evening that Walker, the former Michigan State star, is dealing with a hernia injury.

The good news is the team's medical staff should be able to take care of it. The bad news is Walker's Week 1 status is up in the air.

“Ken’s got a little hernia thing that he’s working on and we’ve got to get through that," said Carroll. "So I don’t know what to tell you yet, but it’s something that we can attend to and all that. We’ve just got to make sure that he’s OK by the opener is what we’re shooting for.”

Walker made his preseason debut over the weekend in the team's opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He carried the rock five times for 19 yards.

Walker is expected to get significant playing time later this fall, but he'll have to first split carries with Rashaad Penny. He should eventually become Seattle's full-time running back.

For now, Walker just needs to get healthy. His Week 1 status is currently in jeopardy.