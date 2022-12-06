Seahawks Signing Veteran Running Back After Injury

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 15: A Seattle Seahawks helmet sits on top a locker on the sidelines during the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers on December 15, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte,NC. (Photo by Dannie Walls/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks added running back depth in case an ankle injury sidelines Kenneth Walker III this weekend.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks signed Wayne Gallman to their practice squad Tuesday.

Gallman averaged 4.3 yards per carry during his first four seasons with the New York Giants. The former fourth-round pick received his biggest role when replacing an injured Saquon Barkley in 2020, tallying 699 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns in the final 10 games.

However, Gallman garnered just 125 yards in six games with the Atlanta Falcons last season. He only touched the ball once (a seven-yard kick return) after joining the Minnesota Vikings last December.

Walker injured his ankle during Sunday's 27-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said the second-round pick has a chance to play this weekend against the Carolina Panthers.

Seattle's once-deep backfield has gotten decimated by injuries. Chris Carson retired before the season started due to neck issues. His starting replacement, Rashaad Penny, will miss the rest of the season after suffering a fractured tibia in Week 5.

Travis Homer was inactive in Week 13, and DeeJay Dallas left the game with an injured ankle. That potentially leaves Tony Jones Jr. as the only healthy back on the active roster.

Gallman could quickly get pressed into duty if the Seahawks remain short-handed on Sunday.