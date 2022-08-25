Seahawks Wideout Reveals If He Sees Leader At Quarterback

MINNEAPOLIS - NOVEMBER 22: Seattle Seahawks helmets sit on the bench against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome on November 22, 2009 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Less than three weeks before beginning the regular season, the Seattle Seahawks haven't named a starting quarterback.

On Wednesday, a reporter asked wide receiver Dee Eskridge for his insight on the battle under center. He unsurprisingly gave a diplomatic response rather than siding with Geno Smith or Drew Lock.

"Both of the guys there are doing a great job,” Eskridge said (h/t Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio). “Both of their leadership skills are great, and obviously they are handling their business on the field, so it’s an interesting race. But I'm behind both of those guys."

Lock was supposed to start last week's preseason game before contracting COVID-19. Head coach Pete Carroll revealed that Smith will start Friday's final exhibition bout against the Dallas Cowboys, but Lock will see significant playing time.

It's been a while since Carroll has felt any uncertainty about his starting quarter entering the season. The Seahawks acquired Lock from the Denver Broncos when trading longtime franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, but Smith is more familiar with the offense after replacing an injured Wilson last year.

Eskridge will look to receive more opportunities from whichever quarterback leaves camp with the starting job. The second-round pick caught 10 of 20 targets for 64 yards in his rookie year.

Neither Smith nor Lock is likely a long-term solution for the Seahawks, who seem poised to treat 2022 as a rebuilding year without Wilson.