Sean McDermott Not Sleeping In His Office: NFL World Reacts

FOXBOROUGH, MA - DECEMBER 23: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

The life of an NFL head coach can be a stressful and exhausting one.

Thankfully, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is starting to find a better work-life balance.

McDermott, who used to sleep in his office on late nights, is now getting much better rest at home.

“That’s a sign of growth, compared to a young Sean McDermott,” Bills assistant Leslie Frazier said. “He’s put a priority on family and spending time with our family, even though we spend a lot of hours here. A lot of hours. But he’s not one of those guys who will sleep at the office anymore, that’s way behind him.”

Good for Sean McDermott.

"And there’s the Holy Grail right there… when you’re insanely driven and incredibly competitive, can you step back and say: my family will always need (and LOVE!) me more than my job? A man who recognizes this is the one you want," one fan tweeted.

"The old adage. Work smarter not harder," one fan added.

"It ain't oncology. Get the ball to the fast guy then he runs to the scoring place," another fan admitted.

McDermott and the Bills, meanwhile, will enter the 2022 season among the favorites to win it all.