Sean McDermott Reacts To Josh Allen's Performance On Sunday

The Buffalo Bills suffered a 33-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday's instant overtime classic.

Although Josh Allen nearly willed the Bills to a victory despite playing through an elbow injury, he also committed three turnovers. A late fumble gave Minnestoa a go-ahead touchdown when Buffalo could have run out the clock, and the quarterback threw a game-ending interception to Patrick Peterson in overtime.

Speaking to reporters after the game, via Henry McKenna of FOX Sports, Bills head coach Sean McDermott wouldn't throw his star player under the bus.

"I believe in him. That's really where it starts," McDermott said when asked what message he'd have for Allen. "He's a special person, special player. He's the leader of our football team. Better days ahead. Again, this is life in the NFL, unfortunately. It's going to be a hard one to go to bed tonight with, but that's why they put us in these positions."

McDermott also said the team "got sloppy with the football" and must get better at ball security. Allen has thrown six interceptions in the last three games, including back-to-back losses.

Yet Allen also produced 330 passing yards and ran for 84 more in a losing effort Sunday. Recent turnover woes could derail his MVP pursuit, but he's still in the hunt.

McDermott will hope Allen and the rest of his team shake off a heartbreaking loss when facing the Cleveland Browns next Sunday.