Sean McVay Announces 2 Notable Injuries For Rams

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams' backfield is currently not operating at full capacity.

Per ESPN's Sarah Barshop, head coach Sean McVay said Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson are both sitting out practice with "soft tissue" issues. They'll stay sidelined until they can return to team drills at "full speed."

"The first goal for those guys is let’s check the box on them feeling like they can really open up," McVay said. "No restrictions. I don’t know if you ever really feel great at any point moving forward, especially at running back, but we want to be smart with that."

Despite tearing his ACL last summer, Akers surprisingly returned for the final game of the regular season. He wasn't particularly effective in a sizable playoff role, amassing 172 rushing yards on 67 carries.

Akers was far more productive when gaining 221 rushing yards and two touchdowns in two games the previous postseason. That performance seemed to make him poised for a featured role in 2021 before his injury.

Akers had stolen the spotlight late in 2020 from Henderson, who saw more work in a dozen games last season. Henderson tallied 864 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns.

However, he only played three of their final 10 games, seeing his first playoff action when recording 43 receiving yards in the Super Bowl.

Last season's leading rusher, Sony Michel, is no longer on the team. That leaves 2021 seventh-round pick Jake Funk as the possible third-string back, but the Rams would likely seek outside help if Akers and/or Henderson aren't ready to start the season.