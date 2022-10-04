Sean McVay Announces More Tough Rams Injury News

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams suffered two more injuries during Monday night's 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday that center Coleman Shelton will miss four to six weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain. Safety Jordan Fuller is expected to sit out two to four weeks with a hamstring strain.

Shelton has started all four games this season after making two career starts in his first three seasons. The Rams' offensive line is already dealing with injuries to Brian Allen, who hasn't played since Week 1, and starting guard David Edwards.

Fuller compiled 113 tackles for the Rams last season but missed their Super Bowl run recovering from ankle surgery. The 24-year-old appeared to reaggravate a hamstring injury that sidelined him in Week 3.

The Rams also played without cornerback David Long on Monday, and wide receiver Van Jefferson has yet to take the field this season.

Los Angeles fell flat at San Francisco, averaging just 3.5 yards per play while allowing highlight-reel scores to Jeff Wilson and Deebo Samuel. Talanoa Hufanga cemented the victory with a pick-six off Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter.

The Rams will look to bounce back without some key role players when hosting the streaking Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.