Sean McVay Has No Desire For Coaching Record: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams greets his fiance Veronika Khomyn as his mother, Cindy McVay looks on before the game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

While Sean McVay might not be retiring anytime soon, the Los Angeles Rams head coach doesn't plan on coaching late into his 60s or 70s.

The Super Bowl-winning head coach admitted that he has no desire to chase down Don Shula or Bill Belichick on the NFL's all-time coaching wins list.

McVay will be retiring much earlier than them.

NFL fans can respect this, though not everyone believes he could do it, anyway.

"No Chance is the correct term," one fan tweeted.

"He can only chase Shula’s all time win record. Belichick doesn’t own it.," one fan added.

"And why would he? He’s made more money in a year than Shula ever did. He’s not catching Bills SB records so…." one fan added on Twitter.

Don't expect McVay to stick around coaching for decades and decades.