Sean McVay Makes His Opinion On Matthew Stafford Clear

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams fell to the Dallas Cowboys, 22-10, on Sunday afternoon.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was beaten up pretty badly throughout Sunday afternoon's contest.

The Rams offense, which led the team to a Super Bowl last year, has looked average at best for most of the season. Head coach Sean McVay made his opinion on the quarterback situation very clear tonight.

“I think he needs more help.”

The Cowboys improved to 4-1 with the win on Sunday, while the Rams dropped to 2-3.

Help could eventually be coming for the Rams, if Odell Beckham Jr. signs, but that's pretty far out.