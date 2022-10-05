Sean McVay Reacts To Streaker's Police Report Decision

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 21: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on from the sidelines during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The fan tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field during Monday night's game filed a police report over the incident.

According to TMZ, the protestor went to the Santa Clara Police Dept. on Tuesday after running across Levi's Stadium with a pink smoke bomb. Direct Action Everywhere, an animal-rights group taking credit for the stunt, pointed to a "blatant assault" by Wagner and teammate Takkarist McKinley.

Per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, Rams head coach Sean McVay stood by his player when asked about the situation Wednesday.

"I support Bobby Wagner," McVay said.

Per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press, Wagner "reacted with bemusement" when asked about the police report on Wednesday.

"I heard about it, but it is what it is," Wagner said. "It’s behind me. I ain’t really focused on it. I’m more concerned about the security guard that was hurt trying to chase him. We don’t know what that (pink smoke) is. You’ve just got to do what you’ve got to do."

Sportico legal expert Michael McCann clarified that the report doesn't necessarily mean Wagner will get charged with a crime. He believes it probably "won't amount to anything except a cursory investigation."

Wagner said that "you just never know" what a fan is planning or has on them when trespassing onto the field.