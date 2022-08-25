Sean McVay Reacts To The Wild Practice Fight Today

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Aaron Donald was at the center of Thursday's chaotic joint practice scrum between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

The Rams star was spotted wielding two Bengals helmets, which he swung during a fight that caused practice to end.

Per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, a "furious" Sean McVay commented on what he saw unfold.

“I don’t know what I was," McVay said. "I just see guys swinging and some guys have helmets on, some don’t, you just never know what can occur. My biggest concern is unnecessary injuries."

He doesn't believe anybody got injured during the altercation.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said he'll "move on" after confirming that everybody let the skirmish healthy.

Per Rodrigue, Donald declined to comment through a team spokesperson. The Rams won't say anything further until McVay's next press conference.

On Tuesday, per Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire, McVay said he hoped the Super Bowl representatives would have two productive practice days without any "cheap stuff."

"We have no place for fighting. We have to be able to get two good days of work," McVay said. "These opportunities really matter, and we can’t afford to miss it for dumb (expletive). We won’t have it. I don’t expect that, and I know Zac and I are very much aligned."

The Rams and Bengals will face off Saturday night in each team's final preseason game.