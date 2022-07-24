Sean McVay Reveals Where Things Stand With His Contract

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Sean McVay turned down a lucrative overture from Amazon to remain with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

Despite staying put, he hasn't yet parlayed that outside interest into a pay raise.

Although yet to complete a new deal, the head coach told reports, via the Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein, that they're "in a good place" in terms of contract negotiations. He said they're "more than likely" to get a deal done before the season begins but wouldn't commit to a definitive timetable.

The same applies for general manager Les Snead, who also has two years left on his current contract.

"These things can kind of drag on, as we all know," McVay said. "But I do feel really good about the direction and all the conversations that have been had as it relates to myself and Les."

McVay has considerable leverage to ensure a salary increase. After becoming the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl in NFL history, he turned down a $100 million offer from Amazon to join the streaming service's Thursday Night Football announcer booth.

The Rams have already awarded Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald with lofty raises this offseason, so one would assume McVay is next.

It wouldn't be shocking if he soon surpasses Bill Belichick as the NFL's high-paid head coach.