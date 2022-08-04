Sean McVay Shares Details On Matthew Stafford's Elbow

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Matthew Stafford's elbow has become a major source of stress for Los Angeles Rams fans.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the quarterback is experiencing "bad tendinitis" in his right throwing elbow that has limited his throwing in training camp. However, Sean McVay confirmed that this isn't a new development that blindsided the team.

Per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, the Rams head coach said the only change is the team's plan to manage his pain.

While McVay wouldn't call Stafford's issue tendinitis, he described the 34-year-old's issue as "a tricky deal" more common for an MLB pitcher than a quarterback. He said they're still learning more about his situation while attempting to lessen his workload during camp.

"We’re really taking it a week at a time, really a couple of weeks,” McVay said. “Don’t expect him to do anything in these team settings for this block or the next three days, next week. Nothing has changed. … This is part of the plan that we feel like is in his best interest."

McVay said he's more comfortable taking this approach because of Stafford's experience and "how intentional he is about staying up to speed with his mental and physical work."

Stafford has played every game in 10 of the last 11 seasons since a surgery injury limited him to three games in 2010. He only missed time when suffering a back tailbone fracture midway through the 2019 season.

While Stafford doesn't appear to be in imminent danger of starting 2022 on the shelf, his elbow is worth monitoring this summer.