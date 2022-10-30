Sean McVay Was Asked About Cooper Kupp's Injury

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams calls a play during a team scrimmage at SoFi Stadium on August 29, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Sean McVay faced criticism for having Cooper Kupp in the game late on Sunday night.

Despite the game being out of reach, Kupp was on the field with the Rams down by 17 points. He ended up suffering an apparent lower-leg injury.

Following the game, McVay was asked about Kupp's status.

“Not sure. That’s why you wanted to try to be smart getting out of the game. And I’m kicking myself for not running the football again,” McVay said in his press conference. “But, I’m hopeful that he’s OK. It looked like it was his ankle when I was out there with [team physician] Dr. [Neil] ElAttrache.”

The Rams fell to the 49ers, 31-14, on Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles dropped to 3-4 on the season with the loss, while San Francisco improved to 4-4.