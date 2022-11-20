Sean McVay's Wife Reveals Toughest Part Of Marriage

INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams greets his fiance Veronika Khomyn before the game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Being married to a millionaire, successful NFL head coach might seem glamorous, but it's not always easy.

Veronika McVay, the wife of Rams head coach Sean McVay, has opened up about the toughest part of their marriage.

She opened up during an Instagram Q&A.

Veronika was asked about the toughest part of their relationship.

"Time together. For sure. Time for friends & family. When so much responsibility comes with a job it’s hard to be able to be present in all areas of life all at the same time. It’s impossible," she wrote on Instagram.

"He chose this career path, he has so much passion for football and it provides for our life & future. I also know what I signed up for. So it’s just one of those things you can look at as a temporary challenge but it’s also a blessing in so many ways and as long as he’s happy so am I."

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 03: Veronika Khomyn and Sean McVay attend the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Sean has hinted at wanting to retire early, which would certainly give him more time for family.