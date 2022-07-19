Sean Payton Expects To Return: NFL World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints on the sidelines before the start of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

After 16 years as the New Orleans Saints head coach, Sean Payton stepped away last winter for a new analyst position at FOX Sports.

He might not stick with the new career path for too long.

Per USA Today's Jarrett Bell, Payton acknowledged that he believes he'll return to coaching down the road, but he doesn't know where he'd work next.

"Ultimately, do I think I’ll get back in? Sure," Payton said. "There’s no way to predict who that club might be. Usually, there are about six openings every year. If there’s a right fit somewhere, that ultimately will depend on several factors."

Payton wouldn't guess a future destination, but that hasn't stopped everyone else from trying.

A Miami Herald report identified the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, and Carolina Panthers as three potential landing spots. Those fanbases, particularly Cowboys supporters, are already looking ahead to the possibility of landing Payton next year.

The Saints went 152-89 with Payton in charge, winning seven NFC South titles and a Super Bowl. They boasted a top-10 offense in terms of total yards in each of his first 13 seasons.

Payton will be a highly desired coaching candidate if he's putting his name back into consideration.