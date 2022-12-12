Sean Payton Has Brutally Honest Tua Tagovailoa Admission

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints on the sidelines before the start of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Because of his size and accuracy, Tua Tagovailoa has often been compared to Drew Brees.

Sean Payton disagrees with that comparison.

The former New Orleans Saints head coach appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd after Tagovailoa struggled in Sunday night's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. After Cowherd called the likeness "unfair" and said Brees didn't get his proper respect as an athlete, Payton concurred that Brees was a "fantastic athlete" who got overlooked by people only focusing on height, weight, size, and speed.

"Drew was a phenomenal foot athlete. He was size 13 feet," Payton said. "He had huge hands. He can vertically go up and dunk a basketball right underneath the basket. He beat Andy Roddick in youth tennis when he was 13."

Payton added that Tagovailoa might not be as strong as his old star quarterback, but he didn't ask Brees to run an RPO offense that Tua steers for the Miami Dolphins.

Payton, who's reportedly interested in coaching the Chargers, praised their defense for stifling Tagovailoa to just 10 completions on 28 attempts for 145 yards and a touchdown in Sunday night's 23-17 win.

As Cowherd said, it's unfair to compare any quarterback to a no-doubt future Hall of Famer with the highest completion percentage (67.7) in NFL history.

Yet despite Tua's inaccurate evening, he still boasts a 66.0 completion percentage in his early career. He also narrowly trails Jalen Hurts for the league's best quarterback rating (108.2) in 2022.

Even if he's not a left-handed Brees, Tagovailoa has excelled for the 8-5 Dolphins this season. He'll look to bounce back from Sunday's subpar showing and keep Miami's division hopes alive when facing the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night.