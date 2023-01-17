Sean Payton Interviewed With 1 NFL Team Monday Night

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prepares for their the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Sean Payton began the interviewing process a bit earlier than anticipated.

The Houston Texans confirmed that they interviewed the head coach for their vacant position Monday evening.

Payton told Colin Cowherd earlier on Monday that he has interviews lined up with the Texans, Denver Broncos, and Carolina Panthers this week. However, he said he couldn't commence the interview process until Tuesday.

It's unclear how he permissibly spoke with the Texans on Monday, but it's possible the NFL's rule wouldn't apply to a virtual or phone interview.

Payton also told Cowherd that he'd "absolutely" consider coaching the Texans. He cited familiarity with their ownership and "really good draft capital" when discussing the team's "growth potential."

Houston has 11 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including picks No. 2 and 12. However, the Texans would have to give the New Orleans Saints some draft compensation to acquire Payton.

The Texans went 3-13-1 behind Lovie Smith, who got fired after completing his first season with the team. While a Week 18 win cost them the No. 1 pick, they could use one of their early selections on a quarterback to help build a brighter future.

Payton said he's meeting with Panthers owner David Tepper in New York at the end of the week. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, he's scheduled to meet with the Broncos on Tuesday morning.