Sean Payton Is Rumored To Have Interest In 2 Jobs

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Sean Payton remains the most-talked about NFL head coaching free agent.

Technically, Payton isn't even a free agent, as he would have to be traded to another team by the New Orleans Saints.

However, if Payton does decide to return to coaching, he's rumored to have interest in two jobs.

The Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Chargers are believed to be two jobs that appeal to him.

"Indy and Carolina are already open, and people are watching Denver closely as a potential opening. Arizona is on the watch list if the Cardinals don't turn things around," ESPN's Dan Graziano wrote. "But my sense is that he'll be picky and will look for a spot where the QB situation is solid, first and foremost. That's why I think a lot of people are connecting him with a potential Chargers opening. People would line up to coach Justin Herbert if that job came open."

The Chargers aren't the only job he would be interested in, though.

Arizona is also viewed as a potentially favorable destination for Payton.

"If not there, I've been told to watch Arizona as a potential Payton destination (again, assuming there's an opening there). And your point is well taken about the fact that an interested team would actually have to give the Saints some compensation in return for Payton, since he's still under contract with New Orleans."

Where do you see Payton landing?