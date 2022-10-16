Sean Payton Is Rumored To 'Really Want' 1 NFL Job

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Sean Payton has shifted to a media role this season, but the former New Orleans Saints head coach may have his eye on a specific coaching gig.

According to the Washington Post's Jason La Canfora (h/t Bleacher Report), an NFL executive who's worked with Payton believes he "really wants" to coach Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers if they part ways with Brandon Staley.

"[Dean] Spanos doesn’t like to pay his coaches, but once your quarterback starts making $50 million a year, you’re really going to be cheap about your head coach?" Sean loves living in Southern California. You’ve got Herbert and some other blue chip players. That’s the fit," the executive said.

After going 9-8 in Staley's first season, the Chargers are 3-2 after escaping a close call against the Cleveland Browns. An aggressive fourth-down decision sparked criticism, including from wide receiver Keenan Allen.

If the Chargers miss the playoffs again, the front office could look to make a major splash with a coaching hire. As a Super Bowl champion and Coach of the Year, Payton would fit the bill.

Payton hasn't hidden his desire to return to the sideline. He said last month that he'd "definitely be interested" in the "right situation" with a strong front office and a chance to compete.

While the Dallas Cowboys are often linked to Payton, that speculation could dissipate with Mike McCarthy guiding them to a four-game winning streak without Dak Prescott.

The Chargers have considerable talent surrounding Herbert, but injuries have besieged them early this season. Perhaps that won't be enough to save Staley if they fall short of expectations, especially if a revered coach like Payton is interested in taking his spot.