Sean Payton Is Trending After The Cowboys' Loss On Sunday

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL coach Sean Payton speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys' 6-2 start to the 2022 regular season mostly quieted the Sean Payton talk, but all of that changed on Sunday evening.

Dallas fell to Green Bay - which had lost five straight games - in Lambeau on Sunday. The Cowboys lost to the Packers, 31-28, in overtime.

The Cowboys went for it on a fourth down play in overtime, but didn't convert. Aaron Rodgers marched the Packers down the field for a game-winning score.

Following the game, the former Saints head coach was trending on social media.

"This is why we are getting Sean Payton," one fan wrote.

"Packers are a week away from joining the Saints in hell, but the Cowboys are a week closer to making an ill-advised trade offer for Sean Payton, so to me, these things are equal," one fan added.

"Mike McCarthy doing his best to make sure Sean Payton coaches the Cowboys next year. Inspirational," one fan added.

To be fair to McCarthy, it wasn't coaching that lost the game on Sunday. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offense just failed to make the big plays late, while Rodgers and the Packers offense did.

Still, the Cowboys are going to need to make a big run in the playoffs to avoid the Sean Payton speculation.