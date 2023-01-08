Sean Payton Names The First NFL Team He's Spoken With

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints reacts before the NFC Divisional Playoff against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Sean Payton addressed his potential return to coaching Sunday.

During FOX NFL Kickoff, the former New Orleans Saints head coach confirmed that he has already spoken to the Denver Broncos.

"Denver's the first team," Payton said. "I was able to have a conversation with their owner."

The Broncos requested and received permission to interview Payton, who explained that he's still under contract with the Saints through 2024.

Payton told Peter Schrager in the FOX segment that the interview process can't formally start until Jan. 17.

The 59-year-old wouldn't rule out any teams if he returns to coaching. However, he'd identify a desire for a strong "triangular relationship" between the coach, ownership, and front office. He also mentioned that the quarterback situation in New Orleans was uncertain when he left a year after Drew Brees' retirement.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Sunday that the Broncos have begun discussing a possible compensation for Payton with the Saints, who would "no doubt" want "a first-round pick and more."

Denver is reportedly not deterred by not asking price despite already giving the Seattle Seahawks their 2022 and 2023 first-round picks in last offseason's trade for Russell Wilson.

Per NFL Network, the Broncos will also interview Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh as they search to replace the recently fired Nathaniel Hackett.

Payton, meanwhile, didn't write off staying with FOX as an analyst in 2023.