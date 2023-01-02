Sean Payton Reacts To The Buccaneers Making The Playoffs

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints on the sidelines before the start of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South on Sunday with their eighth win of the Sunday.

Tom Brady could suffer the first losing season of his career as a starter if the Bucs drop an inconsequential Week 18 game. However, they'll still host the Dallas Cowboys or Philadelphia Eagles in the postseason's first round.

Sean Payton knows from experience not to take an opponent with a significantly inferior record lightly.

Speaking to Colin Cowherd on Monday's The Herd, Payton noted that division winners who finished the season at or below .500 have gone 4-2 in their opening playoff matchups. His New Orleans Saints were on the losing end of one of those matchups, falling 41-36 to the Seattle Seahawks when Marshawn Lynch caused an earthquake.

"We're going into 7-9 Seattle, 2010, and that's when the Skittles fell from the sky," Payton recalled.

He added that bad teams hosting a playoff game because of a lucky draw feel like they have nothing to lose.

"That's a dangerous opponent," Payton continued. "They're playing with house money."

Tampa Bay will boast home-field advantage against a Super Bowl contender with 12 or 13 wins. While the Cowboys and Eagles respectively rank third and fourth in point differential, the Bucs rank 22 with a minus-32 scoring margin.

The Buccaneers haven't won by more than six points since Week 2, but they opened the year with a 19-3 victory at Dallas. Brady and Mike Evans also ignited their floundering offense with three long touchdowns to secure the division Sunday.

Records aside, Payton believes Tampa Bay will be "a tough game" for Dallas or Philadelphia. Already locked into the NFC's No. 4 seed, the Bucs can rest players when ending the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons.