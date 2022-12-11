Sean Payton Reportedly Has 2 Preferred NFL Jobs

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL coach Sean Payton speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Sean Payton has made it clear that he wants to return to coaching, likely in 2023.

If he does, he has two preferred jobs.

According to a report from NFL Network, the former New Orleans Saints head coach would prefer to be in Los Angeles.

That means Payton would prefer to be coaching either the Los Angeles Rams or the Los Angeles Chargers. If the Rams job were to open up, it would be because Sean McVay has retired.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport first reported the news on Sunday morning.

Payton shocking the NFL world and returning to the Saints is also a possibility, per the report.

If Payton were to coach another team, the Saints would likely have to work out a trade with another team.